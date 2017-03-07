Andrew Neale

NEC Display Solutions Europe will exhibit its advanced display solutions for airports at Passenger Terminal EXPO taking place in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from March 14-16, 2017.

Visitors to NEC in hall 8, stand 2040 will be taken on a visual journey through a next-generation airport, with dedicated display applications for each aspect of the passenger experience. Learn how cloud-based FIDS solutions will shape the future, interact with way-finding, and be impressed with our new meet and greet arrivals concept area. NEC leverages ‘mediatecture’ – the notion of combining digital and physical spaces into one – to address passenger needs and help airport operators remain profitable.

NEC will also present how seamless integration of digital surfaces into architectural spaces allows for greater creativity for advertisers, operators and retailers. By using fully modular digital display surfaces for maximum flexibility, NEC is transforming the way digital media is used at the airport. Architects and designers can now explore different shapes and sizes of surfaces and turn these into digital screens to completely change how visual information at the airport can be presented.

Highlights from NEC at the show will include:

Next-generation Flight Information Display System (FIDS) computing platform, using digital displays integrated with Raspberry Pi compute modules. A powerful and highly reliable computing platform delivering excellent value for money.

An impressive new check-in and arrivals concept demonstrating how digital meets architecture. Solutions leveraging high resolution displays to better support airline branding, as well as inform, entertain and enhance the passenger experience through creative use of fine pitch LED and LCD technologies.

Solutions to drive passenger experience outside the terminal with kerbside and intermodal digital displays.

A dedicated ‘way-finding zone’ with static and interactive digital way-finding strategies ensuring a seamless passenger journey. A mix of LCD and LED technologies bringing life to traditional static signage.

Digital solutions for airport security initiatives such as the next-generation Airport Operational Control Centre and facial recognition. These improve operational efficiency and help facilitate Airport Collaborative Decision Making (ADCM).

Richard Wilks, Global Aviation Business Development Manager at NEC Display Solutions told us “Airports are constantly challenged to attract more passengers, ensure a smooth and memorable experience whilst driving new revenue streams. The key element of achieving this balance is creating an efficient visual journey throughout the airport. Through innovative display solutions and the concept of mediatecture on show at PTE we’re helping airport operators reduce anxiety for travellers, instead making air travel an engaging and intuitive experience.”

NEC Display Solutions has the widest portfolio of airport related display products and solutions of any supplier globally, with long-term reliable installations in over 200 international airports worldwide including Heathrow, Munich, Dubai and Las Vegas.

Passenger Terminal EXPO and Conference is the most influential international airport terminal conference and exhibition in the world, with delegates from over 90 countries, ranging from managers and their teams to CEOs. The conference provides a platform for aviation industry decision-makers to gather information, share experiences and discuss ideas for the future development of airports.