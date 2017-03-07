Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Normally, we totally ignore new win announcements from ZetaDisplay AB (publ) as they always fail to disclose who actually ordered anything but this one caught our eye as it claims to be a contract worth SEK 8 million (about GBP 725,000) for, we quote an “international customer in outdoor advertising, for delivery in Oslo”.

Pronto TV, part of ZetaDisplay Group are the folks doing the work – “delivery of Digital Signage with LED giant screens” it says. The agreement runs for five years and they say should start soon.

ZetaDisplay is a leading supplier of Digital Signage to major chains in the retailing and service sectors. The company has over 75 employees and sales offices located in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia and the Netherlands.