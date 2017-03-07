Maddie Cotterill

Clear Channel Airports, a brand division of Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (NYSE: CCO), and a subsidiary of iHeartMedia Inc., today announced that South Bend International Airport has awarded it a five-year contract with a five year extension option to provide a cutting edge digital media program.

The new advertising network with allow national and regional advertisers to reach a diverse passenger base travelling through South Bend International Airport. Clear Channel Airports has been the out of home (OOH) advertising provider to SBN since 1994 and Clear Channel Airports will begin installing the new digital media program May 1, 2017.

South Bend is located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from this it derives its name. It is the fourth largest city in Indiana, serving as an economic and cultural hub of Northern Indiana. SBN is the state’s third busiest airport in terms of passenger traffic after Indianapolis International Airport and Fort Wayne International Airport. South Bend’s diversified economic base consists principally of educational and health services, wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing and government offering brands the opportunity to reach a wide array of professionals visiting the city. In addition, with the University of Notre Dame located just north of South Bend, it’s an integral contributor to the region’s economy whose students and faculty are a highly-coveted demographic for advertisers.

For the new advanced advertising program, Clear Channel Airports will invest in a new state of the art video wall, located in South Bend International Airport’s baggage claim area. Other elements of this innovative advertising network include:

Seven high-impact lit tension fabric displays (TFDs) by the baggage claim inventory;

Two baggage claim/lobby locations will be developed for sponsorship – a luxury branded seating area and branded business center;

Two additional non-lit TFDs will be located in the pre-security inventory;

Eye catching curved hanging banners in the concourse inventory;

An opportunity for a branded concourse business area, including non-lit TFDs and column wraps;

Four large format floor wrap;

Passengers will enjoy two charging stations for added convenience in the concourse area.

Mike Daigle, Executive Director, South Bend International Airport told us “We are pleased with the investment Clear Channel Airports is making at South Bend International Airport. This investment will provide additional amenities and eye-catching opportunities that will benefit advertisers along with the traveling public.”

John Moyer, Senior Vice President, Business Development, Clear Channel Airports added “For more than 20 years, South Bend International Airport has partnered with us to challenge conventional advertising and provide its residents and visitors with highly sophisticated and engaging campaigns while they’re traveling through the airport. South Bend is a very valuable partner for us and this partnership has in turn enabled Clear Channel Airports the continuous opportunity to develop impactful advertising opportunities for brands, big and small, to tell their stories and engage with travelers in new and unique ways.”

Clear Channel Airports currently operates more than 250 airport programs across the globe and has a presence in 31 of the top 50 U.S. markets with major airports.