Maddie Cotterill

DOmedia is launching an expansion of their Supply-Side Platform – starting today, a select group of top media sellers will begin using DOmedia to chart the availability of their inventory. DOmedia launched their SSP back in March of 2016 and three months later DOmedia told us that they had signed agreements with OOH vendors representing over USD 300M in annual revenue.

Nick Sadler, Supply-Side Product Leader at DOmedia told us “The DOmedia SSP is all about closing the gap between buyers and sellers. Charting availability with DOmedia will close that gap even further, and address some of agencies’ key challenges in buying OOH.”

The new features of the DOmedia SSP are currently in private Beta with several top OOH vendors. One such vendor, AR James said they were excited to leverage the new technology. Amanda Siemietkowski, Operations Manager at AR James Media was quoted as saying “I believe these tools will be really helpful for our sales team”.

The ability to control inventory availability within the DOmedia system also has important implications for buyers. DOmedia powers more U.S. OOH media buys than any other platform. Last year, with the launch of DOmedia Offers, the firm allowed buyers and sellers to transact OOH media directly through an online marketplace. Tracking inventory availability within DOmedia will not only enhance the Offers marketplace, which includes the OOH industry’s first private exchanges, but will also help move the industry further down the path toward programmatic buying.

Ken Sahlin, CEO of DOmedia said “Our goal is to always be the leader as the industry seeks support in its pursuit of a programmatic future,” said “This is another strong step in that direction.”

Founded in 2007, DOmedia is an independent technology company on a mission to change the way out-of-home (OOH) media is bought and sold. The firm’s applications connect buyers and sellers to leverage marketplace effects, increase efficiency and improve reporting and analytics. DOmedia operates the largest platform for OOH advertising agencies in the U.S. Over $6 billion in OOH ads have been proposed through the system. In 2016, DOmedia launched a suite of tools for media vendors and has already signed agreements with OOH vendors representing over $300M in annual sales. DOmedia’s latest product, Offers, allows advertisers to access available OOH inventory with a single click.