Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Shoptalk Europe takes place in Copenhagen October 9-11, 2017. Shoptalk Europe is the pan-European event for innovation in retail and ecommerce. It covers the evolution of how consumers discover, shop and buy in an age of digital disruption. We fill a major industry gap by bringing together over 2,000 innovators, including 200+ world-class speakers, from all of Europe, all ecosystem stakeholders and all industry verticals.

Shoptalk Europe brings together established retailers and brands, startups, tech companies, investors, media and analysts and if this event is even half as good as their last event held back in March at the Aria in Las Vegas then it is a must if you are anyhow involved in retail.

