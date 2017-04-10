Maddie Cotterill

The Digital Place Based Advertising Association (DPAA) announced this week that it has released programmatic standards for the digital out-of-home industry, as part of an ongoing process to facilitate DOOH transactions.

The standards will benefit all stakeholders – buyers, sellers, brands and the ad-tech community – by expanding opportunities for buyers to target audiences and purchase DOOH media programmatically. They have been produced in coordination with DPAA companies, with leadership provided by Prohaska Consulting and published on the DPAA’s website. The standards have been reviewed by Demand-Side Platforms (DSPs) and media owners.

Barry Frey, DPAA president & CEO, told us “In recent years, our annual survey of media planners consistently has shown that programmatic availability will lead to higher levels of spending on DOOH media, which is not surprising since programmatic boosts targeting ability, efficiency, speed of transaction and ROI. These standards put DOOH in a leading position for programmatic adoption, providing exciting opportunities and enabling broad-based compliance that even television and radio have not yet achieved.”

He added that many of DPAA’s members already comply with the standards and believes that this positions DSPs well to put this new functionality to work for their clients and their increasing DOOH budgets.

Prohaska Consulting facilitated communications among DPAA members and other constituencies, developed the standards, obtained and incorporated feedback, and encouraged consistency across the ecosystem. In addition to DSPs, the Outdoor Advertising Association of America (OAAA) and Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) have also reviewed and weighed in on the standards.

Matt Prohaska, CEO, Prohaska Consulting, said, “We saw this project as a great opportunity to help the DPAA spur future growth by expanding the DOOH sector’s participation in the growing programmatic marketplace just, as we saw over the last nine years in other digital media channels. Programmatic targeting and transactions are playing an increasing role in the overall digital ecosystem. These standards will help ensure that DOOH networks will be active players in the programmatic marketplace.”

Boaz Ram, Group Manager, Product Management for Adobe’s TubeMogul, was among the DSP executives who reviewed the standards, he was quoted as saying

“Kudos to the DPAA and Prohaska Consulting for the time and effort they put into developing these standards and extending automation to one of the last media channels relatively untouched by programmatic technology,” Ram said. “Applying standards to digital-out-of-home advertising is critical for both media owners and media buyers in order to scale this important channel, and we are eager to see them implemented.”

Other DSPs that reviewed the specs included AppNexus, DoubleClick Bid Manager, MediaMath, theTradeDesk, Turn and Videology.

The process to develop programmatic standards began in March 2016 when the DPAA organized three committees – tech specs, creative specs and measurement.

The tech specs committee developed a set of DOOH-specific standards that will facilitate how programmatic buys are conducted.

The creative specs committee produced the first version of the creative standards that allow advertisers to run across most DOOH networks with one set of creative assets as opposed to having to develop multiple units. The creative specs encompass the requirements for both still and video assets.

Now that the creative specs have been finalized and released, the measurement committee will assess how the results of programmatic transactions can be integrated with other outcomes that are being measured in DOOH buys. As with the tech and creative elements, the measurement process will coordinate across members’ and buyers’ needs, while recognizing efforts of other groups for standardization.