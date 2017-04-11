Maddie Cotterill

8 Outdoor, the UK’s fastest growing digital out-of-home media owner, this week announced the launch of this large format digital screen at London Heathrow Terminal 5.

Cennydd Roberts, CEO, 8 Outdoor, told us “The launch of the Terminal 5 Screen at Heathrow, in partnership with Land Rover, marks a very exciting time for 8 Outdoor. The location is extremely high profile and reaches both a UK and international audience. We have become the fastest growing digital out-of-home media owner in the UK market and this new screen is proof of the quality and impact we can offer clients.”

The launch advertiser for the new screen is Land Rover in a campaign that will run for four weeks. The digital billboard is situated in one of the most prestigious locations throughout Heathrow reaching audiences arriving into the UK.

8 Outdoor, through its investment in digital roadside screens, aims to provide cost effective reach across the UK on premium, large format, digital out-of-home screens. Its sites can be bought individually, as part of a network or as a bespoke package. As a digital only player, the business offers complete flexibility to advertisers. Its campaigns have no fixed start dates or durations and brands are encouraged to buy the campaign period that best suits their brief.