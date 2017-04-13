Maddie Cotterill

Shoppers approaching the Trafford Centre and TraffordCity in Manchester this week will see four huge new eye-catching digital advertisement screens, created by Perfect Fit Media, which have gone live for the first time.

Following a four-month build process, the large-format sequential without motion digital media ‘Spectacular’ sites will show high quality brand aligned advertisers at two of the major roundabouts on the approach to intu Trafford Centre, Bridgewater Circle and Bright Circle.

Delivering almost one million impressions a week to a prime retail audience (more than 40 million impressions a year), the screens range from 7.5m high to 14m wide with additional light totems and ‘scene’ lighting, giving them extra standout.

Matthew Carroll, Business Development and Operations Director at Perfect Fit Media, told us “We’re thrilled to unveil these four new ground-breaking Manchester sites which are the latest in digital equipment and demonstrate the rapid evolution of advertising technology. They offer brands an unrivalled opportunity to be seen by a major consumer audience at this exceptionally busy gateway to one of the UK’s leading shopping and leisure destinations. ”

The new digital-out-of-home media mega sites are located: –

Two large-scale landscape sequential without motion media sites (14m wide by 3.5m high) occupy the Bridgewater Circle approaching intu Trafford Centre.

Two large-scale portrait sequential without motion media sites (5m wide by 7.5m high) occupy the Bright Circle roundabout approaching intu Trafford Centre.

A fifth site at Junction 9 of the M60, on the Parkway leading into City Centre Manchester, will be live during May 2017.

Part of Peel Land and Property, Perfect Fit Media, secured the exclusive contract from Trafford Council, as part of its license to maintain the area’s landscaping. Under a new license, which is secured for a 21 year period, Perfect Fit Media has exclusivity within TraffordCity’s boundaries and has plans to develop further new creative media sites throughout the TraffordCity location.

Diane Rhodes, Sales and Development Director for Perfect Fit Media said: “These are the first of our large high impact iconic media sites in TraffordCity and we’ll continue to create fantastic opportunities for brands, retailers and products to be seen within this dynamic North West retail and leisure environment.”

The new sites in TraffordCity complement the existing sites within Trafford Centre where Perfect Fit Media has recently introduced 13 new high quality large format full motion media screens in high footfall entrance ways.

The TraffordCity destination attracts over 44 million visitors every year with its world-class leisure, entertainment and retail facilities including some of the UK’s top attractions including Chill Factore, Trafford Golf Centre and the second largest event venue outside of London, EventCity.