Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Gas Station TV (GSTV), America’s leading video network at the pump, and Verifone (NYSE: PAY), this week formally announced a 50-50 joint venture that combines the assets and operations of Verifone’s Pump Media division with GSTV, which is owned by Detroit-based Rockbridge Growth Equity and Falcon Investment Advisors.

The combined business will operate under the GSTV brand and deliver 3.3 billion annual impressions through more than 18,000 locations in all 50 states by year’s end.

On par with other major media brands, the new GSTV will provide marketers with significant reach to a mass audience of 75 million unique viewers every month, including one-in-three adults 18 years and older and nearly 31 million millennials in the United States. National and regional marketers across all industry sectors now have a simple and effective way to reach valuable, highly attentive consumers in an increasingly fragmented media environment.

Joe Mach, President of Verifone North America told us “We celebrate a milestone today as we formally join two leading media organizations in a powerful partnership. Under the GSTV umbrella and with Verifone’s influential backing, we will draw on our collective partnerships and experiences to strategically accelerate growth, push the boundaries of technology, and deliver the proven effectiveness of video at the pump.”

Leading third party analytics partners have repeatedly shown that campaigns on the GSTV platform deliver compelling ROI for top global brands. From double-digit increases in quick service restaurant visitation to millions of dollars in incremental consumer packaged goods sales, and significant increases in awareness and purchase intent, GSTV’s sophisticated data solutions align with advertiser demand for transparency and accountability in their media budgets.

David Leider, President and CEO of the new GSTV said “Our new joint venture with Verifone is a game-changer for the industry. The scale of GSTV’s monthly unique viewership will compete with the largest cable networks and digital out-of-home platforms, reaching verified consumers when and where they are most receptive to real-time marketing messages. We are making it even easier for ad agencies to embrace gas video media, which provides unrivaled effectiveness in helping brands reach their business goals.”

The company will be located at the current GSTV headquarters in Detroit along with offices in New York and Los Angeles and other key business centers. Members of the existing GSTV and Verifone Pump Media management teams will lead the new joint venture.

Both companies will have equal representation on the new company’s Board of Directors.

Peter J. Solomon Company acted as a strategic advisor on the deal and Stephens Inc. arranged the financing.