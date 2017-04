Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

It would seem that some five years later the lawsuit that is 7-Eleven Inc v. Digital Display Networks Inc. is still ongoing as we were contacted this week by a paralegal from a Dallas based law firm we quote “Our firm represents 7-Eleven in a lawsuit against Digital Display Networks (“DDN”). Would you be willing to speak to us about DDN and/or Darren Mann and David Veckerelli“