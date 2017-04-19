Andrew Neale

Roadify Transit, a New York-based aggregator of multimode transit information, has announced it has entered into distribution and technology partnerships with several digital signage companies, including AVI Systems, Capital Networks, DigiChief, Engrain TouchTour, Four Winds Interactive, Orange Barrel Media/StreetMedia’s IKE SmartCity, and TouchSource.

Using Roadify Transit’s Application Program Interface (API), these partners are now able to incorporate location-specific displays of transit arrivals and service conditions into their customers’ digital signage networks.

Roadify Transit aggregates transit data from more than 400 agencies, bike share programs, and car ride services in the U.S., Canada, Western Europe, and Australia into a single source for display on any screen. Transit services available through the Roadify API account for 95 percent of the 35 million trips taken daily by U.S. transit riders.

Scott Kolber, Roadify CEO told us “Our API service model allows our partners and their customers to focus on creating eye-catching, informational end-user displays without the hassle and expense of managing hundreds of data feeds in different formats. With easy, on-demand access, our partners have total flexibility over the design, branding, and look and feel of how transit information is integrated into their customers’ signage displays — and we’re already seeing the results in a rich variety of deployments.”

Roadify Transit data can be displayed in any location with networked screens such as commercial and residential real estate buildings, smart cities, sports stadiums and arenas, hotels, retail stores, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, government agencies, and more.

Early partner deployments include IKE interactive kiosks in downtown Denver (OrangeBarrel Media/StreetMedia); CBRE offices in Bellevue, Washington, and Oakland, California, and at the Denver Tech Center (TouchSource); customer headquarters and offices in New York, Denver, U.K., and Australia (Four Winds Interactive); commercial real estate facilities in Chicago (AVI Systems), and elsewhere.