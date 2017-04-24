Maddie Cotterill

Big Mobile and xAd Inc.have announced a partnership to bring xAd’s cutting-edge, location technology to Australia and New Zealand.

The partnership, powered by xAd’s patented technology, offers solutions that enable brands to connect with people based on their mobile locations, which is timely considering the increase of location-based services on smartphones. Through this partnership, marketers will have access to meaningful location data, allowing them to learn more about their businesses, actively engage their consumers through precise location and audience targeting, and measure footfall.

Big Mobile CEO, David Green told us “For location, it’s a game changer. We hear so much hype in the market about location, but xAd’s proven technology is the most accurate and highly measurable solution out there with products that are third-party validated by industry-leading measurement firms. ”

xAd receives location data from millions of ad requests globally through 100,000+ mobile applications and data providers, and then ranks these data signals for precise, location-verified mobile inventory. Its premiere Blueprints technology then defines the geo-boundaries of businesses and points of interests, a process which takes hours instead of weeks, and allows for precise and accurate location targeting.

xAd’s Blueprints can also help brands build behavioural and location audiences, as well as GeoBlocks or Neighborhood Views, to target unique neighbourhoods based on visitation patterns to individual locations. xAd also offers Proximity Targeting to engage consumers as they are in and around businesses or points of interest to impact immediate and future behaviours.

Formed in 2009 Big Mobile is a mobile engagement specialist bringing people and brands together on mobile. The company has exclusive partnerships, representing the biggest and best premium Mobile publishers and has helped mobilise the top 100 consumer brands across APAC and SE Asia, with eight offices in five countries.