Transport for London (TfL) has announced a GBP 18 million electric vehicle (EV) scheme they hope will result in hundreds of fast chargers deployed throughout the city by 2020.

We understand that a range of project partners have already been appointed to a supplier framework with the aim of installing 75 charging points by the end of this year.

Ben Plowden, TfL’s director of surface strategy and planning was quoted as saying “Urgent action needs to be taken to clean up London’s toxic air and rid the capital of the most polluting vehicles. An extensive rapid charging network is fundamental in helping drivers make the shift from fossil fuels to electric. This is particularly important for the taxi and private hire trades and the fleet and freight sector, which over the next few years will be looking to dramatically increase the number of journeys made with zero-exhaust emissions.”

Among the suppliers awarded contracts under the framework is Chargemaster, which will supply its Ultracharge units, capable of charging electric cars and taxis to 80% in 20 minutes.

TfL Shirley Rodrigues, deputy mayor for environment, was also quoted as saying “This investment in London’s infrastructure is great news for the capital. It will help to shape a new competitive market for rapid charging points, preparing for new taxis as we look to phase out diesel and make the move towards ultra-low emission vehicles to help clean up London’s toxic air.”