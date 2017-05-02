Maddie Cotterill

Leading Outdoor operator APN Outdoor, has launched into 2017 with impressive momentum continuing to lead the way in the digital roadside space. On top of their already impressive portfolio across the country, the Outdoor leaders have announced several new sites that will be coming on line later this year.

APN Outdoor’s, total number of Elite Screens in the ground, stands at 74, with 22 further sites approved and their construction imminent. With the combined built and approved number standing at 96, APN Outdoor’s toward 100 strategy for 2017 is in full swing, with no signs of slowing down.

The approach toward growth has been sustained and strategic, with a focus on a balanced national footprint and the highest quality locations, always paramount. APN Outdoor’s high calibre approach also extends to the hardware itself, affording the highest quality assets with market leading resolution as standard.

Sites that have come online in 2017 to date include a further six in Sydney, five in Melbourne and six in Brisbane with a mixture of conversions from previously existing static sites, as well as entire new builds in prime locations. A priority for APN Outdoor is ensuring that their national footprint aligns with the population density, hence the focus on Australia’s busiest cities. Featured sites to be delivered in 2017 include Red Hill, Spring Hill and Southport in Brisbane, Roseville, Lewisham, Maroubra and the M5 in Sydney with the addition of two prestigious panels on the South Eastern Freeway at Toorak in Melbourne and finally two iconic displays at Gepps Cross in Adelaide

APN Outdoor’s approach has facilitated growth into highly affluent suburbs across Australia, expanding the footprint considerably and bringing Digital Outdoor to an ever expanding, qualified audience.

Part of APN Outdoor’s growth in Elite Screen footprint, can be attributed to the investment in a series of conversions from static Super 8 panels to digital which will be known as the Digital Super 8s, part of the Elite Screen network. With 11 of these sites currently live and 13 approved for conversion in the coming months, this uniform format will provide opportunities for advertisers looking to leverage Digital Outdoor.

This impressive growth and considerable investment sees APN Outdoor poised to reach their goal of 100 Elite Screens live, later this year, a landmark no competitors in the space are yet to reach.

APN Outdoor is Australia and New Zealand’s most progressive Outdoor advertising company; leaders in the Digital Billboard, Billboard, Transit, Rail and Airport advertising categories. Whilst leading the way in traditional outdoor formats, the company also maintains particular focus on growing and developing their digital portfolio, establishing APN Outdoor as innovators in the space. In addition, APN Outdoor have established themselves as vanguards in research, investing in several market leading studies, that prove the power of the medium and foster innovation and growth throughout the sector. APN Outdoor boast over 36,000 high-impact, attention-grabbing locations, dominating major city skylines, roadways, rail-stations and airports across both sides of the Tasman.