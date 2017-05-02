Maddie Cotterill

Primesight has announced that it has renewed its contract with Digital Cinema Media (DCM) for its cinema foyer advertising.

The contract, which has been held since 2012, will enter its sixth year, covering advertising for Odeon, Vue and Cineworld cinemas. The new agreement follows on from the development of a close and effective working relationship with DCM.

Naren Patel, CEO at Primesight told us “We have very much enjoyed working with DCM as partners since 2012 and are delighted to have extended our contract. The cinema environment has been one of the big success stories as the film industry capitalises on escapism. Our recent launch of ‘Primespot’, offering advertisers the chance to reach a specific film audience, is just one example of how we are continually innovating to provide our advertisers with relevant and flexible solutions.”

The deal includes 90 digital screens and 700 paper and paste panels spanning some of the largest cinemas in the country. The contract is due to begin on May 15 and Primesight’s MD, Matt Teeman, will oversee the account.

Karen Stacey, CEO, DCM was quoted as saying “We are pleased to extend our contract, having worked with Primesight since 2012. One of the particular highlights of the relationship is working closely with the team to ensure Primesight’s on-screen creative coordinates with the advertising throughout our portfolio, something the team has always excelled at.”

Primespot takes the traditional ‘gold spot’ advertising seen on-screen before a film into the cinema foyer, maximising exposure to the target audience. LEGO was the first to capitalise on this new technology, running digital advertising in cinema foyers 15 minutes before showings of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Digital Cinema Media (DCM) is the market leader in UK cinema advertising, providing 3,453 screens at 517 sites for advertisers. DCM sells 83% of the cinema advertising market through exhibitors including Cineworld, ODEON, Vue, Curzon, Everyman, Picturehouse Cinemas and many other leading independent cinemas.