Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Super smart, extremely nice and doesn’t know how talented he is, Chris Neto joins Barco as a Business Development Manager – Consultant Liasion on Monday. He will be covering the northeast of North America we understand.

For the last six years, Chris has been with AV Helpdesk, Inc., however the industry best knows him for his spare time activities (effectively another full time job if you ask me) as a Technology Writer and Podcaster, having written for AV Technology Magazine, Corporate TechDecisions, Commercial Integrator and AVNation.tv.

Chris hosts a technology podcast M.H.O Show for AVnation as well as serving on their advisory board.