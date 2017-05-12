Andrew Neale

JOAN, one of the industry-leading brands of digital door displays and meeting room schedulers created by Visionect, announced the appointment of Stampede, the world’s leading value added distributor of ProAV products and system solutions, to serve as its North American distribution partner.

The announcement was made by Kevin Kelly, President & COO of Stampede, and Matej Zalar, CEO of Visionect, the world’s leading manufacturer of electronic paper solutions for a wide variety of vertical market applications.

Matej Zalar said “The appointment of Stampede to represent our JOAN product line marks the start of a major brand expansion in the North American market. Stampede’s proven ability to provide its clients with broad and deep market coverage through its integrated program of sales, training, support and marketing events is going to help us to bring the benefits of the JOAN to an entirely new audience of commercial customers. We have already shipped tens of thousands of JOAN devices to customers around the world. We expect that this new partnership with Stampede will significantly increase the number of customers for JOAN throughout North America.”

JOAN, a Red Dot Award Winner and a CES Innovation Award Honoree, is an affordably priced, wireless ePaper solution for meeting rooms that improves office productivity, boosts energy efficiency, and is easy to mount of any surface, including glass. Depending on a business’s particular digital display and room reservation needs, JOAN is offered in two versions: JOAN Manager and JOAN Executive.

JOAN will be making its debut to Stampede’s network of North American resellers at the their Big Book of AV Tour Dallas stop, which is taking place next week, May 16-17, 2017, at the Hilton Arlington Hotel. To register for that event, click here.