Maddie Cotterill

Elonex has launched a new and unmissable Digital Out of Home advertising screen at the heart of Manchester’s iconic city centre Medieval Quarter.

The new large-format Digital 48-sheet screen is located at major visitor destination, the National Football Museum.

Designed, manufactured and installed by Elonex, the new screen will broadcast utilising Elonex P8 High Density LED technology and carry a mix of promotional messages from the National Football Museum and digital advertising from brands targeting an annual footfall of over 85 million in that area of Manchester city centre.

The new screen is positioned above the entrance to and within the architecture of the National Football Museum, and will be highly visible at what’s the Northern Gateway to Manchester city centre and sees high footfall to destinations including Cathedral Gardens, the Corn Exchange, Chethams School of Music, The Printworks and Arndale Manchester.

Elonex will be responsible for advertising sales on the new screen, which went live on 8th May airing pre-booked advertisements from a number of big brands including the Royal Bank of Scotland, We Want Any Car and Falken Tyres, along with promotion of the upcoming Pele Art, Life, Football exhibition at the National Football Museum.

The Digital 48-sheet screen at the National Football Museum in Manchester has gone live at a time when Elonex proceed with a major roll-out of new large-format outdoor digital screens across the UK. This major rollout of exclusive Elonex manufactured technology has already seen on average one new screen installed every week so far in 2017, and a similar frequency is set to continue throughout the rest of this year.

Elonex now operate over 1200 digital screens in the UK, and this growing number of advertising sites includes digital screens and billboards located at motorways and major roads, sports stadiums, shopping malls, city centre venues, entertainment arenas and exhibition and event destinations.