Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

The Clear Channel Ad Platform, has gone live, following a successful launch in Belgium earlier this year.

The launch follows a successful premier of the buying system by Clear Channel International (CCI) in Belgium earlier this year, and sees Clear Channel UK inventory, starting with their super premium Storm network in the first phase, traded on an automated guaranteed basis. This means advertisers can access and buy fixed volumes of premium inventory with fixed, upfront pricing.

Since the UK Ad Platform went live, media buyers have bought Storm campaigns automatically, for major advertisers including:

Santander (via Posterscope and Carat)

O2 (via Posterscope and Forward Media)

Other media buyers have included Rapport and Kinetic.

Justin Cochrane, CEO, Clear Channel UK, told us last week “We are delighted to be leading Out of Home into the automation era, with the launch of the UK’s first OOH automated buying tool by a media owner. We’ve invested heavily in building a next-generation OOH estate in order to achieve our vision: to Create the Future of Media, Out of Home. Now it’s about getting the right automated systems in place, which will make our media easier to plan, buy and deliver, in order to maximise the benefits to advertisers. It’s fantastic to see brands embracing our automated Ad Platform, and I look forward to seeing the next level of creativity that automation will enable as it continues to make Out of Home smarter, simpler and more effective.”

We are told that Clear Channel’s Ad Platform will continue to evolve with additional capabilities as it is rolled out across their nationwide digital estate – at the moment, advertisers can access and buy packages across Clear Channel’s super premium digital Storm network, via the proprietary Ad Platform. We understand that Clear Channel are also working on further automated connections to their customers’ planning / buying tools as well as to Demand Side Platforms (DSPs).