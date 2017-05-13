Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Silver Curve is attempting to raise GBP 325,015 in a new equity round for its end user signage product called PixelPipeSignage.

The SEEDRS page says that they have incorporated Aperture (an earlier offering from Silver Curve, described back in June 2014 as a ‘graphics engine technology for digital signage’) into PixelPipe Signage.

They go on to say that PixelPipeSignage is an end user targeted, easy to use cloud based management tool for small businesses using Digital Signage and that they have identified three strategic pillars now driving Silver Curve:

A recurring c£150 annual licence

An exclusive UK distribution agreement with ScanSource Video Communications (SSVC)

An intention to launch into Europe and America with SSVC during 2017, with agreements yet to be finalised

This (further) equity funding is to grow their own sales support, marketing and technical support operations to meet the burgeoning demand (their own words) for PixelPipe Signage.

With 1,000’s of digital signage software solutions on the market and clear leadership from a dozen or so (proper) heavyweights in the industry, it is my opinion that only a fool would invest in such an offering.