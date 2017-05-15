Maddie Cotterill

QMS Media’s digital rollout is showing no signs of slowing down with the outdoor media company igniting Sydney’s North Shore with two new iconic digital billboards on the M2 Motorway, ‘The Cove’ and ‘The Hills.’

QMS operates the exclusive outdoor advertising on the M2, where two prominent static sites situated on the Lane Cove Rd and Pennant Hills overpass bridges have been converted into state of the art digital billboards, equipped with the latest in digital screen technology.

Delivering over 3 million contacts, the catchment of the two landmark digital billboards extends from the affluent Northern Beaches to the picturesque Hills region, presiding over some of Sydney’s most renowned suburbs. ‘The Cove’ and ‘The Hills’ provide advertisers with an exclusive digital outdoor opportunity to target the high volumes of traffic flowing to and from the CBD and surrounding Northern suburbs.

QMS CEO Barclay Nettlefold told us “The Cove and The Hills are two of our most notable digital locations in Sydney to date. New South Wales continues to be a strong focus for QMS, as we look to further expand our digital portfolio in this market throughout the rest of 2017 and beyond.”

Inaugural advertisers across these two new landmark sites include Stan, Disney, The NRL, Paramount, BUPA and Ford.