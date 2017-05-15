Maddie Cotterill

QMS Media last week unveiled a new look ‘Melbourne Square’, with the redevelopment of its existing wrap-around digital billboard and the launch of a new portrait digital ‘The Podium’ to the bustling three-way intersection of Flinders and Elizabeth Streets in the heart of Melbourne’s CBD.

QMS CEO Barclay Nettlefold told us “These new billboards represent the pinnacle of digital engagement and impact in this vibrant city. With the addition of ‘The Podium’ it is undeniable the attention this location commands, offering an unrivalled digital brand domination for advertisers like no other. I’m delighted to see QMS further enhance our rapidly growing portfolio with head-turning digital masterpieces like Melbourne Square.”

The major re-development of ‘Melbourne Square’ sees the site’s unique advertising structure extended by almost 20sqm and upgraded with the latest in digital screen technology. In addition to the ‘Melbourne Square’ wrap, QMS has added ‘The Podium’ which towers over Melbourne’s busiest pedestrian scramble.

Located opposite the busiest entry and exit point to Australia’s largest transport interchange; Flinders St Station, this iconic digital duo targets all corners of the intersection, providing maximum exposure to the 110,000 commuters who pass the site daily.

Delivering more than 8 million contacts, the combined landmark billboards provide advertisers with a unique opportunity to dominate this highly sort after Melbourne CBD location, with dynamic and targeted creative capabilities. The rotation of the two billboards has been synchronised to maximise the creative capability of this premier landmark digital location.

Inaugural advertisers featuring across both Melbourne Square sites include Virgin Australia, Cadbury and Honda.