Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Perhaps not the only poorly prepared (digital signage) network to be hit by the recent #RansomWare attacks but the only one we have heard about / seen in the press is this one in Singapore.

The digital directory service at Tiong Bahru Plaza was affected by the recent ransomware attack that hit dozens of countries earlier this week.

In a statement sent to Channel NewsAsia on Sunday May 14, 2017 Tiong Bahru Plaza general manager Karen Siow was quoted as saying that “There is no other anticipated impact from this malware as the digital directory systems, from the onset, run on a separate network from the rest of the corporate networks of AsiaMalls,” .

She confirmed that there was no sensitive information in the mall directories and that neither money nor bitcoins were paid to the hackers.