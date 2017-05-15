Andrew Neale

The game has changed for sports arenas in the quest to up the ante when it comes to fan engagement in the digital age and during #InfoComm17 Miami HEAT Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer John Vidalin and NanoLumens CEO Rick Cope will take to the center stage on Friday, June 16, 2017 to discuss the vibrant outdoor experience that is AmericanAirlines Arena.

They will explore AmericanAirlines Arena’s new high-tech outdoor entertainment space, the XFINITY East Plaza, and how the HEAT have utilized it to engage fans in the most unique ways.

Fan Engagement in the Digital Age

Friday, June 16, 2017

1:30 PM EST

Orlando Convention Center

Center Stage #3461

