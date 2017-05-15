Maddie Cotterill

Bitposter, the automated platform for trading for out of home media will shortly announce a partnership with data insight business Oxford Retail Consultants (ORC) to bring proprietary ‘point of interest’ data assets to the Bitposter platform.

Craig Mytton, Chief Revenue Officer at Bitposter, told us “Partnering with ORC enables buyers on our platform access to invaluable ‘point of interest’ data. By undertaking a simple proximity analysis they will be able to enhance the targeting of their campaigns and select the best locations for their OOH activity. We hope that this initial partnership will be well received by our buyers and will create the opportunity to integrate additional ORC data assets and tools into our platform.”

OOH media buyers using Bitposter will have access to ORC’s comprehensive StorePointGB data set which will enable them to source the location of and target OOH campaigns near specific retail, service and leisure outlets, from food stores to fashion, barber shops to banks, nightclubs to nurseries and everything in between, across the whole of Great Britain.

Ben Aspinall, Deputy Managing Partner at Oxford Retail Consultants (ORC), comments: “We’re very pleased to be offering our market leading StorePointGB data set on the Bitposter platform. Those who license the data will find it essential when it comes to planning and delivering their OOH campaigns. We also look forward to offering additional data products and services through Bitposter in the near future.”

Through this partnership Bitposter is aiming to attract new spend into OOH, as the platform continues to reduce barriers to entry to the OOH sector by making it more efficient and transparent.

Founded in 2013, Bitposter is an automated platform for trading out of home (OOH) media. It was built to provide efficiencies and transparency in how OOH media is bought and sold today, Bitposter offers an easy to use cloud based environment where media owners can list both classic print and digital (DOOH) inventory, and buyers can leverage first and third party data to plan, negotiate, option and book activity in real-time.