Andrew Neale

Brian Claypool has returned to Christie as VP, Product Management Global Cinema. He will report to Jennifer Smith, Christie’s Executive Vice President, Global Market Solutions and Engineering, and will be based in Cypress, California.

Jennifer Smith, EVP, Global Market Solutions and Engineering, Christie told us “Brian’s cinema pedigree is impeccable, since beginning in the industry as a projectionist in the 1980s and successive roles with Lucasfilm’s THX division, Avica Technology, Christie and Barco, Brian has an extensive history being immersed in the technology and business of cinema exhibition. With the primary need among exhibitors being the retention of loyal patrons and the growth of overall audience attendance, Brian will help ensure that Christie’s market-leading cinema solutions remain their first choice to achieve this paramount goal.”

Brian Claypool returns to Christie and southern California after serving seven years abroad, primarily focused on the development of advanced audio technologies for cinema.