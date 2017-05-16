« Creative Realities 1Q17 Financial Results
The #FindAVNation Scavenger Hunt at #InfoComm17

Andrew Neale

AVNation is hosting a #FindAVNation scavenger hunt at #InfoComm17. It’s easy to join in the fun by checking out new technology at various, predetermined locations on the show floor for your chance to win prizes.

All you need to do is follow these three easy steps to submit an entry:

  1. Visit one of the exhibit booths designated by AVNation
  2. Take a picture with the piece of technology on the scavenger hunt list
  3. Post that photo to Twitter and tag #FindAVNation in your post

Each entry will give you another chance to win ‘swag’, so visiting all the designated locations will increase your chance of winning.

You can find out which locations to visit and what swag you can win by going to the official #FindAVNation page here.


