Maddie Cotterill

Talon, the UK’s only independently-owned Out of Home media specialist and 2017 winner of the Sunday Times Best Small Company to Work For, has promoted a number of its senior management team as well as making two senior hires.

Founders and former Managing Partners Frank Bryant and James Copley become Managing Directors, reporting into CEO Eric Newnham.

Talon has hired a new Chairman as it seeks to drive a greater technology and data-led focus whilst also accelerating Talon’s entry into new markets overseas. Murray Hennessy joins the Board as Non-Executive Chairman. Hennessy brings an incredible wealth of senior experience having served as CEO of Trainline.com and Avis Europe plc, and having held senior leadership roles at the John Lewis Partnership, PepsiCo and Yum Brands.

Meanwhile, Grant Murray joins the Talon Board as Chief Financial Officer. He joins Talon from Clarion Events, and brings CFO-level experience from a range of media businesses including Channel 5, Guardian Media Group and Johnston Press.

Nick Mawditt and Adrian Skelton are promoted to Managing Partner from Director of Marketing and Insight and Chief Client Officer, overseeing various areas of the business, including planning, client service, international, insight, marketing, innovation and people.

Charlie Goldring is also promoted internally at Talon from Project Development Director to Chief Media Officer, a newly created role focusing on commercial relationships and technology developments.

Mapara Syed-Fernandez has been promoted from People Manager to Head of People, reflecting both her contribution to driving Talon to number one in the Sunday Times Best Companies list and Talon’s commitment to developing an environment that creates an open, inclusive and engaging work ethos.

Talon CEO Eric Newnham told us “These changes deliver considerable expertise at the top of our business that will be invaluable as Talon builds its commercial and technological capabilities both in the UK and overseas, whilst leaving us well-placed for the next phase of growth”.

Talon handles the Out of Home media for several of the UK’s leading advertising brands through Omnicom Media Group UK agencies, along with other agencies including AMS Media Group, JAA, Goodstuff, Ptarmigan Media and Republic of Media.