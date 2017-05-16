Maddie Cotterill

DOmedia announced this week a partnership with Rubicon Project, the global exchange for advertising, to empower OOH media vendors to sell programmatically via the world’s top media buying platforms.

In 2016, DOmedia powered about 10% of the OOH media spend in the U.S. Under the partnership, DOmedia will integrate its OOH-focused technology with Rubicon Project’s ‘omnichannel’ exchange, which aggregates media inventory, across multiple formats, and makes it available to advertisers around the globe via hundreds of Demand-Side Platforms (DSP) and trading desks.

Joe Prusz, Global Head of Revenue, Rubicon Project said “DOmedia shares Rubicon Project’s commitment to guiding the out-of-home industry toward greater automation,” said “This partnership further allows us to reach vendors of all sizes to participate in programmatic OOH and help reach its full potential.”

DOmedia launched their offering just over one year ago, at the 2016 OAAA/Geopath national convention. The DOmedia technology is the only OOH media sales platform integrated with an enterprise OOH media buying platform; this competitive advantage helped DOmedia sign agreements with vendors representing over $300M in annual media sales within three months of launching the platform. DOmedia sees the partnership with Rubicon Project as an exciting next step as it helps to shepherd the OOH industry through it’s accelerating technological Renaissance.

Ken Sahlin, CEO of DOmedia said “We know not every vendor is ready to be fully programmatic, but the entire industry is definitely telling us they want to stop spending time on things like data transcription to focus on work that shows advertisers the value of OOH. Rubicon Project’s vast programmatic offering, and the flexibility of our platform allow vendors choose the pace that works for them. Anytime a vendor is ready to take a step forward with technology, we’re there to help.”

DOmedia’s cloud-based Demand-Side Platform and Supply-Side Platform connect OOH media buyers and sellers to leverage marketplace effects, reduce redundancy and improve reporting and analytics.