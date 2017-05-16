Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

DOmedia tells us that its advanced inventory charting system is now tracking the availability of thousands of U.S. OOH media assets. After launching its Supply-Side Platform (SSP) for media sellers at the 2016 OAAA/TAB National Convention, DOmedia says it is now operating one of the largest databases of OOH media availability in the U.S.

In Q1 2017, a select group of OOH media sellers, including AR James Media, began using DOmedia’s inventory availability tracking features as part of a private beta test. Following the successful test, DOmedia has made inventory tracking available to all users of its SSP, which automates much of the media sales process and integrates directly with DOmedia’s Demand-Side Platform (DSP). In 2016, the DOmedia DSP powered over 10 percent of U.S. OOH media spend, making it the largest aggregator of demand for OOH media in the nation.

Leah Pappalardo, National Account Executive at AR James Media “The DOmedia SSP lets our team focus on creating and demonstrating value to agencies and advertisers. We had been using DOmedia to respond to agency RFPs for years, so they were the clear choice when we looked for a partner to automate portions of our sales process.”

In addition to providing comprehensive inventory availability tracking to DOmedia’s SSP users, DOmedia is giving all media sellers in its system access to basic tools which visualize the availability of any media proposed and contracted through their DSP.

Ken Sahlin, CEO of DOmedia told us “Last year, we launched the SSP with a commitment to provide media sellers with same level of efficiency and performance that has won the trust of global agencies and brands. The rapid growth of availability tracking within DOmedia shows how close a relationship we have built with the supply side of the industry.”

In researching the challenges OOH media sellers face, DOmedia discovered that sales teams can spend as much as 40% of their week checking inventory availability, building proposals and generating contracts. The DOmedia SSP is designed to automate these tedious processes, allowing sellers to focus on sales activities and value-added work that allows OOH to compete more effectively against other forms of local advertising.

Ron Stokes, CEO of Three Leaf Productions, a media agency in Columbus, Ohio was quoted as saying “Digital advertising has shifted the expectations brands have for their agencies and media sellers. Our clients want buying local media to be as simple as buying banner ads. The big radio and TV companies are definitely headed down that path, and our strategic partner, DOmedia, is really leading the way in out-of-home.”