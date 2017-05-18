Andrew Neale

RedstoneConnect, a leading provider of technology and services for smart buildings and commercial spaces, has announced that it has successfully acquired the entire issued share capital of Easter Road Holdings Limited and its subsidiary, Anders + Kern U.K. Limited, a systems and solutions integrator specialising in meeting room management and audio visual.

Mark Braund, CEO of RedstoneConnect told us “The acquisition of Anders + Kern broadens our smart building proposition, expanding both our direct and indirect sales channels and providing the opportunity to leverage A+K’s expertise to accelerate the development and deployment of OneSpace”.

Anders + Kern (A+K) is an established distributor and integrator of meeting room booking systems and audio visual solutions, which are highly complementary to RedstoneConnect’s OneSpace solution.

Steven Black, Managing Director of A+K was quoted as saying “This acquisition helps us to build A+K’s commitment to provide the finest AV solutions. A+K customers will benefit from more products, improved services and innovation as result of the acquisition and we are delighted to be part of the group going forward”.

The acquisition will broaden RedstoneConnect’s blue-chip customer base with existing A+K clients including British Library, MacMillan, ONS, Tullow Oil and BBC Worldwide. All these highly valued clients will continue to receive the same great service offered by A+K whilst benefiting from access to the larger portfolio of solutions that RedstoneConnect offers.

As well as bringing with it experience in systems and solutions integration in meeting room management and audio visual, it is one of the leading UK resellers for Evoko, an award-winning meeting room panel provider.