Andrew Neale

The hundred and twenty folks who attended The Global Digital Signage Conference in London last week at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre, would have noticed two dozen spanking new screens, a gorgeous nine panel video wall and some impressive digital signage – all thanks to AVMI, NEC Display Solutions and ONELAN.

Hosting more than 400 national and international events every year, the QEII Conference Centre is the largest dedicated conference, events and exhibition space in Westminster, central London. It was opened in 1986 by Her Majesty the Queen, and the last 30 years has seen the QEII Centre successfully establish itself as a world class facility for gamechangers, innovators and thought leaders amongst a vast array of industries, companies and brands. It is the first but will not be the last time that the Ministry of New Media have hosted an event there – watch this space for announcements around May 2018, Ed.

Back in 2014, the QEII Centre commissioned in-depth research and competitor analysis revealing that the facility ‘was of an outdated and unwelcoming interior which was confusing to navigate’, said Deborah Jones, AV/IT sales manager at QEII Live (QEII Live is the brand given to the Centre’s in-house AV team). This instigated a period of transformation and a GBP 12 million capital investment refurbishment programme which affected every aspect of the organisation with AV technical facilities absolutely central to its redesign.

Deborah Jones told us “In the first year of our business plan we invested and transformed the foyer area, converting it from a dated travel lounge with full airport scanners at the entrance to a light, airy and modern foyer with sexy digital signage including a quad resolution video wall from NEC”.

Impressed with its narrow bezelled video wall displays, the QEII Centre chose the NEC brand to fulfil its display requirements in the foyer – the 55” ultra-narrow display installed by AVMI, synchronises fast moving content across all 9 screens to create a stunning 4K resolution digital canvas located in prime position opposite the main entrance driven by a ONELAN 4K player.

AVMI designed professional templates for the video wall that accommodate different zones such as a live Twitter feed, information on live and upcoming events, imagery and logos. The content is dynamic with real time event information pulled from the Centre’s own back-end system. When multiple events are taking place simultaneously, visitors can instantly identify the correct check-in area with the help of twenty four purpose built airport style check-in desks installed by AVMI and powered by ONELAN HD10F-S players. Each individual high definition 29″ ultra-wide NEC screen shows flexible bespoke customer information such as the appropriate logo, registration instructions and way-finding information.

Working collaboratively with QEII, AVMI’s Digital Media division helped create full motion 3D animation, animated background graphics and time-lapse photography of iconic London scenes helping them to reinforce their brand with modern and engaging content.

Now spacious, bright and welcoming with stylish terrazzo flooring, raised ceilings, a concierge desk, video wall and sleek reception desks, the entrance is a world apart from the dark, retro look of old. Since the foyer refurbishment, the Centre has also installed a number of NEC displays including large format screens with protection glass elsewhere in public areas around the building, as well as fortyfour wayfinding screens powered by ONELAN Net-Top-Boxes.