AV Jobs provide a highly specialist Recruitment Service for Audio Visual manufacturers, distributors and resellers.

They also work within the broadcast, events and unified communications industries providing quality and experienced staff at all levels – from board members through management, field service and sales, as well as on-site technical and sales people.

Their Consultants have experience within the AV industry and fully understand all areas from sales through system design and installation, hire and events, operations and service.

Here are this week’s selection of #AVjobs from them…

  • AV TECHNICAL PROJECT MANAGER
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location West Midlands
    Area Greater Manchester, England Birmingham, England Warwickshire, England Worcestershire, England
    Job Sector Events & Hire Events & Hire – Production Manager Events & Hire – Project Manager
    Salary £38000 – £45000 Per Annum Negotiable dependent on experience £38
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV15517
  • AUDIO VISUAL TECHNICAL ARCHITECT
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location West Midlands
    Area Birmingham, England Warwickshire, England
    Job Sector Engineer Engineer – Audio Visual Engineer – DesignEngineer – Technical Architect
    Salary £45000 – £60000 Per Annum Negotiable to £60k + vehicle & benefit
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV15717
  • AUDIO VISUAL PROJECT MANAGER
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location West Midlands
    Area Birmingham, England Warwickshire, England Worcestershire, England
    Job Sector Manager Manager – Project
    Salary £45000 – £60000 Per Annum Negotiable to £60k + vehicle & benefit
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV15817

