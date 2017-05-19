Andrew Neale

AV Jobs provide a highly specialist Recruitment Service for Audio Visual manufacturers, distributors and resellers.

They also work within the broadcast, events and unified communications industries providing quality and experienced staff at all levels – from board members through management, field service and sales, as well as on-site technical and sales people.

Their Consultants have experience within the AV industry and fully understand all areas from sales through system design and installation, hire and events, operations and service.

Here are this week’s selection of #AVjobs from them…

AV TECHNICAL PROJECT MANAGER

Job Type Permanent Full Time

Location West Midlands

Area Greater Manchester, England Birmingham, England Warwickshire, England Worcestershire, England

Job Sector Events & Hire Events & Hire – Production Manager Events & Hire – Project Manager

Salary £38000 – £45000 Per Annum Negotiable dependent on experience £38

Currency GBP

Start Date ASAP

Advertiser AV Jobs

Job Ref AV15517

Job Type Permanent Full Time Location West Midlands Area Greater Manchester, England Birmingham, England Warwickshire, England Worcestershire, England Job Sector Events & Hire Events & Hire – Production Manager Events & Hire – Project Manager Salary £38000 – £45000 Per Annum Negotiable dependent on experience £38 Currency GBP Start Date ASAP Advertiser AV Jobs Job Ref AV15517 AUDIO VISUAL TECHNICAL ARCHITECT

Job Type Permanent Full Time

Location West Midlands

Area Birmingham, England Warwickshire, England

Job Sector Engineer Engineer – Audio Visual Engineer – DesignEngineer – Technical Architect

Salary £45000 – £60000 Per Annum Negotiable to £60k + vehicle & benefit

Currency GBP

Start Date ASAP

Advertiser AV Jobs

Job Ref AV15717

Job Type Permanent Full Time Location West Midlands Area Birmingham, England Warwickshire, England Job Sector Engineer Engineer – Audio Visual Engineer – DesignEngineer – Technical Architect Salary £45000 – £60000 Per Annum Negotiable to £60k + vehicle & benefit Currency GBP Start Date ASAP Advertiser AV Jobs Job Ref AV15717 AUDIO VISUAL PROJECT MANAGER

Job Type Permanent Full Time

Location West Midlands

Area Birmingham, England Warwickshire, England Worcestershire, England

Job Sector Manager Manager – Project

Salary £45000 – £60000 Per Annum Negotiable to £60k + vehicle & benefit

Currency GBP

Start Date ASAP

Advertiser AV Jobs

Job Ref AV15817