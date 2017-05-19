AV Jobs provide a highly specialist Recruitment Service for Audio Visual manufacturers, distributors and resellers.
They also work within the broadcast, events and unified communications industries providing quality and experienced staff at all levels – from board members through management, field service and sales, as well as on-site technical and sales people.
Their Consultants have experience within the AV industry and fully understand all areas from sales through system design and installation, hire and events, operations and service.
Here are this week’s selection of #AVjobs from them…
- AV TECHNICAL PROJECT MANAGER
Job Type Permanent Full Time
Location West Midlands
Area Greater Manchester, England Birmingham, England Warwickshire, England Worcestershire, England
Job Sector Events & Hire Events & Hire – Production Manager Events & Hire – Project Manager
Salary £38000 – £45000 Per Annum Negotiable dependent on experience £38
Currency GBP
Start Date ASAP
Advertiser AV Jobs
Job Ref AV15517
- AUDIO VISUAL TECHNICAL ARCHITECT
Job Type Permanent Full Time
Location West Midlands
Area Birmingham, England Warwickshire, England
Job Sector Engineer Engineer – Audio Visual Engineer – DesignEngineer – Technical Architect
Salary £45000 – £60000 Per Annum Negotiable to £60k + vehicle & benefit
Currency GBP
Start Date ASAP
Advertiser AV Jobs
Job Ref AV15717
- AUDIO VISUAL PROJECT MANAGER
Job Type Permanent Full Time
Location West Midlands
Area Birmingham, England Warwickshire, England Worcestershire, England
Job Sector Manager Manager – Project
Salary £45000 – £60000 Per Annum Negotiable to £60k + vehicle & benefit
Currency GBP
Start Date ASAP
Advertiser AV Jobs
Job Ref AV15817
