Andrew Neale

Kaspersky, the global cybersecurity company, has employed the reactive power of broadcast digital OOH to warn businesses of the importance of cyber security in the wake of worldwide ransomware attacks.

Barry Fearn, Managing Director at The Lane Agency told us “Kaspersky are delighted with the response to this campaign. Collectively, we have reacted very swiftly and the collaborative speed of our reactive DOOH campaign has been well received by Kaspersky offices around the globe. The contextual relevance of our campaign has undoubtedly created a tangible impact on the awareness of Kaspersky and their suite of Ransomware security software.”

In response to last week’s global cyber-attack ‘WannaCry’, which affected 74 countries and over 200,000 victims (including big organisations such as the NHS, Telefónica and Renault), Kaspersky deployed a reactive digital OOH campaign to raise awareness on importance of cyber security.

As an industry leading B2B and B2C web securities company, Kaspersky saw the importance for businesses of all sizes to take the threat seriously and to get protected quickly – with digital OOH being the perfect platform to be responsive with such a topical issue.

In the wake after the attack, a tactical one-day digital OOH campaign was launched to reach key business audiences in the City of London and Canary Warf. Working with The Lane Agency and Talon, the campaign covered 462 digital screens in a variety of environments from rail to underground, taxis to offices and large-format digital screens on major routes in to the City.