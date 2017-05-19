Andrew Neale

Onethree is the new 13-inch digital sign from Visionect, developed on the company’s energy-saving electronic paper technology, which is claimed to work for an entire year on the amount of energy it takes to brew a single cup of coffee. It’s the latest in the line of Visionect’s e-paper solutions, the Onethree is 99% more energy efficient than other displays. It is also the first of the company’s Place & Play family, the sign will work without complex installation or customization, and is operational straight out of the box.

Combining display, mounting hardware and built-in digital signage software in a single commercial device that is completely wire-free, the e-sign brings life to the most demanding surfaces. Installing a real-time display in an elevator or on a glass partition of a busy office is no longer subject to heavy construction works, but is rather a simple matter of placing the display on the wall. Offering paperlike visibility thanks to its 13-inch E Ink® electronic paper screen, Onethree supports all major content management systems, its open Application Programming Interface (API) making displaying content a simple matter of using a website address.

Onethree’s casing made of aluminum and glass, all fully recyclable materials, the device is by far the greenest, most sustainable display on the market. Onethree uses so little energy that a single minute it takes to boil a cup of water provides enough watt hours for a whole year’s worth of the sign’s uninterrupted functionality.

Onethree will start shipping later this year with the first limited batch of devices available mid-year.