Maddie Cotterill

JCDecaux has launched a new premium, state-of-the-art digital superstructure, The Edinburgh Arch, with Sainsbury’s, Jaguar, Vodafone and The Walt Disney Company as launch partners.

Situated at the Gogar Roundabout, this large-format roadside location is a unique gateway to the city; positioned in proximity to the RBS Headquarters and the prestigious Edinburgh Business Park, home to blue chip companies including HSBC and J.P. Morgan. The two 41 square metre screens will be unmissable to drivers travelling to and from Edinburgh International Airport, the fastest growing major airport in the UK (Source: Edinburgh Airport Limited 2017).

Spencer Berwin, Co-chief Executive Officer at JCDecaux, told us “The Edinburgh Arch is perfectly situated to reach a diverse audience of affluent urban residents and a growing number of international visitors. The grand scale of the installation and premium quality of the screens make the Edinburgh Arch a highly impactful addition to Channel Edinburgh and a significant step in our digital network expansion across the UK.

“In its position as the Scottish capital and a UK financial powerhouse, Edinburgh is a key strategic focus for us as we continue to lead the digital OOH market. This new, high-impact platform will enable our clients to dynamically showcase their brands to a premium audience.”

JCDecaux was awarded the City of Edinburgh contract in 2015 and The Edinburgh Arch is a milestone in the digital regeneration of advertising sites across the city in line with JCDecaux’s ‘Blueprint for the Future’, providing premium Out-of-Home opportunities across roadside, retail, rail and airport environments. It follows the successful installation of synchronised digital bus shelters on Princes Street and the digitisation of key locations including Edinburgh Airport and Edinburgh Waverley; fulfilling JCDecaux’s promise to provide advertisers with premium locations with the best screen quality in a brand safe environment.

With exposure to a city population of nearly half a million, the 2 x 41 square metre HD digital screens that form The Edinburgh Arch will contribute 1.2 million impressions over a one-week period towards JCDecaux’s target of reaching #onebillioneyeballs by the end of 2017.

Paul Lawrence, Executive Director of Place at the City of Edinburgh Council, said “We’ve been pleased to develop a strong partnership with JCDecaux over the past two years, introducing 21st century technology to the Edinburgh streetscape. The digitisation of Princes Street has enhanced the capital’s already thriving retail environment, offering both the Council and businesses an innovative way to reach the community, and the Edinburgh Arch will further demonstrate the partnership’s pioneering approach.”

The Edinburgh Arch, the first ever digital large format for JCDecaux in Edinburgh, follows the successful launch of two digital superstructures in Manchester – The Trafford Arch and The Salford Arch.