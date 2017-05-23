Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Ari Buchalter has been named Chief Executive Officer of Intersection.

Dan Doctoroff, Chairman of Intersection said “Just as Intersection is a pioneer of innovation in public spaces, Ari pioneered the development of algorithmic, data-driven technologies that transformed how we experience the web. He is uniquely qualified to help us develop and scale data-powered products to transform the experience of public spaces. Capitalizing on the immense opportunity in front of us—bringing the power of digital to transform life in cities—requires a leader driven by complex challenges, and we have found that leader in Ari.”

Ari Buchalter joins Intersection from MediaMath, a leading programmatic company that helps brands deliver relevant and meaningful experiences to their customers across digital channels. As Chief Operating Officer and President, he drove the company’s growth from a startup to a global enterprise by championing the use of data and automation to power better marketing, leading the development of its proprietary, industry-leading technology, and building out MediaMath’s business and operations around the globe. Today the company’s approach to digital advertising is an industry standard.

Prior to MediaMath, Buchalter was a Senior Partner and leader of the Digital Media & Technology practice at Rosetta, helping it grow into the nation’s largest independent digital marketing agency (subsequently acquired by Publicis) by using data and analytics to drive more effective marketing programs for brands. Earlier in his career, Buchalter was an Associate Principal in McKinsey & Company’s Media & Entertainment practice.

Ari Buchalter was quoted as saying “The next digital revolution will take place offline, and no company is better positioned than Intersection to bring cutting-edge consumer-driven products—funded by advertising—into public spaces. Joining Intersection is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to apply the strategies that have transformed the digital world to create value for people in their day-to-day lives and respond to real urban challenges. I can’t wait to get started.”

Buchalter holds a Bachelor of Science in Physics from Stanford University, a PhD in Astronomy from Columbia University, and was a postdoctoral Fellow in Theoretical Astrophysics at Caltech.