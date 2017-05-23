Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Outsmart has announced that UK Digital Out of Home revenue reported for the quarter January to March 2017 is GBP 107 million, up by a significant 28% on Q1 2016.

Digital now accounts for 42% of all Out of Home revenue, an increase of 9.4 percentage points on Q1 2016. Total Out of Home revenue for the quarter is GBP 252 million.

Now, this is broadly flat year on year, but revenues in the last 12 months (to the end of March) are up 3% on the prior 12 months. Justin Cochrane, Chair of Outsmart, told us that “the transformation of the Out of Home medium continues with further investment in digital. State-of-the-art inventory and technology continue to enable advertisers to benefit from the flexibility and dynamism of digital Out of Home, as well as complement or amplify classic Out of Home campaigns.”

2017 also marks the appointment of PwC, who will now undertake the revenue reporting for the Out of Home industry, on behalf of Outsmart. PwC has considerable experience in the Out of Home sector having worked with a number of the leading companies in the sector.

Justin Cochrane added “PwC will bring greater insight into Out of Home’s positioning within the wider media mix.”

Mark Maitland, PwC Media Strategy Partner, was quoted as saying “We are delighted to be working more closely with the Out of Home industry alongside Outsmart, and are excited by the new investments being made in Digital inventory and the long-term prospects for the sector overall.”

A detailed breakdown of the UK figures can be found here.