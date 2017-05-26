« Clear Channel Outdoor Americas Launch Los Angeles Billboard Campaign Timed with National Missing Children’s Day
This Week’s #AVJobs

Andrew Neale

AV Jobs provide a highly specialist Recruitment Service for Audio Visual manufacturers, distributors and resellers.

They also work within the broadcast, events and unified communications industries providing quality and experienced staff at all levels – from board members through management, field service and sales, as well as on-site technical and sales people.

Their Consultants have experience within the AV industry and fully understand all areas from sales through system design and installation, hire and events, operations and service.

Here are this week’s selection of #AVjobs from them…

  • AUDIO VISUAL COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS MANAGER
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location Halifax
    Area West Yorkshire, England
    Job Sector Manager Manager – Operations Manager – Service Delivery
    Salary £35000 – £45000 Per Annum
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV15917
  • AV CAD TECHNICIAN
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location North West, West Midlands or Berks
    Area Cheshire, England Greater Manchester, England Berkshire, England Bucks, England Birmingham, England Warwickshire, England
    Job Sector EngineerEngineer – Design
    Salary £30000 – £35000 Per Annum £30k-£32k doe plus benefits
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV15617
  • AUDIO VISUAL PROJECT MANAGER
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location Berkshire
    Area Berkshire, England
    Job Sector Manager Manager – Project
    Salary £45000 – £60000 Per Annum Salary negotiable to £60k + vehicle &
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV16017

