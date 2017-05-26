Andrew Neale

AptoVision, developer of the world’s most widely adopted 4K AV-over-IP chipsets that are the foundation of SDVoE technology, today announced the appointment of John Michalovic as director of operations and support.

In this role, John will lead a world-class customer support organization that provides technical and design support, applications engineering, project management and training. He will also manage AptoVision’s day-to-day operations including quality assurance, procurement and subcontracting.

John brings extensive experience in the computer hardware and software industry. Throughout his career, he has architected several global support organizations positioned to deliver technical support, project management, training solutions and quality assurance programs to customers throughout Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North America.

Since 2007, John had been with X2O Media, a division of Barco. He has also held director-level positions in customer support, project management and business development with Radialpoint Systems, Tavis Software and Matrox. He holds MBA and Bachelor of Engineering degrees from Concordia University, Montreal.

John will be available to meet with customers at #InfoComm17 (Orlando, June 14-16) in the SDVoE Alliance booth 3729.