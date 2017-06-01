Maddie Cotterill

The Women of InfoComm Network breakfast is an event for women and men, where they champion ideas on how to overcome the challenges facing women in the AV industry.

Women of InfoComm Council chair Penny Sitler will present an update on recent council initiatives along with InfoComm Senior Vice President of Member Services, Betsy Jaffe. You’ll also learn about their new Women’s Career Empowerment Alliances — small groups of members that meet monthly under the guidance of a facilitator to share career thoughts, struggles and victories. InfoComm Director of Membership Amanda Eberle Boyer will explain the program and how you can get involved.

The Keynote Speaker this year is Drew Jacobs, Training Manager and Facilitator for the Ariel Group. She is responsible for recruiting, certifying and providing development for Ariel’s Global Facilitator team. Among her many interests within the training field, she has a special focus on developing presence in millennial-aged professionals as a way of strengthening her clients’ leadership pipelines.

Drew Jacobs will address voice, body and message congruence in Executive Presence for Women. Participants will explore interactive exercises and techniques that will help demonstrate the confidence that matches their expertise and intellect. Jacobs is passionate about women’s leadership and millennial-aged professionals, having worked with Linkage’s Women in Leadership Conference in helping the female professional community discover and claim their value in the workplace.

The event takes place Thursday, June 15, 7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m and pre-show registration fees are USD 50 for InfoComm International members and USE 75 for non-members.

You can register here.