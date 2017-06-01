Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Diversified has announced the acquisition of Portland, OR based CompView. The acquisition expands Diversified’s nationwide operations with the addition of eight new locations.

CompView contributes unique capabilities in serving the corporate enterprise, higher education, and healthcare markets.

The expanded footprint and combined capabilities will provide clients with an unprecedented level of support and an enhanced customer experience. Wells Fargo Advisors acted as the exclusive financial advisor to CompView.

Diversified Chairman and CEO, Fred D’Alessandro told us “As Diversified grows, we continue to seek out innovative companies that can help us transform the client experience. CompView has built a tremendous business. The success of both companies is based upon a culture of providing world class customer service, innovative technology solutions, and industry leading processes.”

The acquisition expands Diversified’s highly skilled workforce to approximately 1300 employees, with specialists delivering solutions across eight market divisions. It complements an existing complete customer solution platform that encompasses presentation technologies, unified communications, dynamic signage, live events, security, command and control, broadcast, medical, and business consulting.

Scott Birdsall, CompView’s CEO, commented, “We are pleased to announce this combination with Diversified and believe our clients and employees will benefit greatly from this transaction. Diversified’s engineering strength and commitment to high-touch regional service will enable the combined company to better serve our clients in this growing marketplace.”