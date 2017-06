Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Apparently it is a much shorter trip to Newark Liberty International Airport (IATA: EWR, ICAO: KEWR, FAA LID: EWR) than John F. Kennedy International Airport (IATA: JFK, ICAO: KJFK, FAA LID: JFK) from (almost) anywhere in Manhattan…

We noted this nice #CurbYourCommute digital campaign forĀ United Airlines on Verifone Media TaxiTops in NYC this past week.