Maddie Cotterill

Datapath tells us that it has “completed a key strategic acquisition that will ensure the company can provide unique, patented and proprietary application sharing software for video wall applications” with the purchase of MOSAIQQ Inc, a Silicon Valley headquartered, privately-funded business.

Bjorn Krylander, Managing Director of Datapath told us “Designed to complement the already comprehensive range of products that we offer here at Datapath, this acquisition underlines the importance we place on the growth of the collaboration market in operation centres and control rooms; in fact in any collaborative business environment”.

MOSAIQQ Inc was founded in 2009 by Anders Nancke-Krogh and Nina Nancke-Krogh, both former Nokia employees who sought to steer their careers in a different direction once Apple had released its first-generation iPhone in the summer of 2007.

MOSAIQQ Inc set about developing software with wide appeal for those working in operation or command and control centres, enabling them to use a video wall as a large, shared desktop that would offer a number of different functions. These include: the ability to collaborate, assign and delegate tasks instantly, in real-time, without the need for the cloud; simultaneous interactivity within the same application by multiple users; and the mixing and matching of sources regardless of where they originate from.

Among early blue chip customers of the patented software were a worldwide leader in IT and networking, a global petroleum company and an international aerospace and defence specialist – all Fortune 100 companies.

With the acquisition of MOSAIQQ, Datapath is taking thesoftware developed for large multi-nationals and integrating it with its own WallControl 10 product to make it accessible to the mainstream video wall market.

Datapath will shortly have more to reveal about the new application sharing software following its official launch at #InfoComm17 next week.