Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) and Paramount Pictures have unveiled a dynamic, technology-led digital out-of-home advertising campaign to promote the upcoming film release of Transformers: The Last Knight, ahead of its nationwide release on June 21, 2017.

Using its digital billboard network in conjunction with vehicle recognition technology from Vehcio, Lamar will deliver personalized, contextually relevant messages based on the make and model of the oncoming car.

Drivers cruising along in their cars will see a tailored message displayed on the billboard with the make and model of their car: ‘Attention. Your Honda Civic is an Autobot’ or ‘Warning. Your Toyota Camry is a Decepticon’.

A camera mounted 1,000 feet ahead of the Lamar digital billboard scans for vehicle grilles and when it recognises a particular make and model, the billboard message shifts from a generic teaser ad to a personalised one for that vehicle make and model. The artwork was designed to speak to Transformers fans – with imagery and references from the hit series of films – and to pique the interest of the marketplace with personalised messaging, generating excitement leading up to the film release.

The billboards even take into account the speed of traffic to calculate the precise moment and length of time to display any personalised messages.

Lamar executed its first digital billboard campaign using vehicle recognition technology to deliver contextually relevant messages for Chevrolet back in 2016. Ian Dallimore, Director of Innovation and Sales Strategy for Lamar Advertising Company told us “Data-based technology is taking digital out-of-home to a new level. Using Lamar’s digital network and vehicle recognition technology, we are able to help Paramount Pictures deliver a personalized one-to-one message to Transformers fans. We expect this campaign to generate a lot of buzz for the movie, and we can’t wait to see how fans react.”

The campaign is now live in New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Dallas, Detroit, Cincinnati and Oklahoma City and will run through June 25, 2017. Transformers: The Last Knight will release in theaters on June 21, 2017.