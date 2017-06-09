Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Shopkick, the leading shopping rewards app that engages people with brands and drives in-store action, this week announced Jim Clark as its new Senior Vice President of Sales, based in Shopkick’s New York office.

Bill Demas, CEO of Shopkick told us “Jim has a history of driving extraordinary growth. He and I had a great run at Turn, and I’m looking forward to working with him again. His background aligns well with our mission to provide partners with rich insights and value.”

With nearly 15 years in media and advertising, Clark brings experience in cross-device data and programmatic ad sales, as well as a talent for scaling sales organizations.

In addition to senior roles at Tapad, Turn and Yahoo!, Clark has held sales positions at 24/7 Real Media, SunGard Financial Systems and News Alert. He has a BA in History from St. Lawrence University in New York.

Shopkick is the leading shopping rewards app, bringing moments of joy to everyday shopping. For brands and retailers, they provide high consumer engagement along the entire path to purchase. Their unique pay for performance model has been proven to deliver high ROI, driving incremental foot traffic, visits to shelf, and sales. Some of their leading brand and retail partners include Best Buy, Clorox, Coty, GSK, Georgia Pacific, Marshalls, Nestle, Purina, TJ Maxx and Unilever, among others.

Shopkick is available for free on the iPhone from the App Store and for Android.