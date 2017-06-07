Andrew Neale

ONELAN is relocating its office headquarters and development facilities to near Reading within the heart of the Thames Valley, one of the UK’s leading and most established regions for technology and innovation.

Jeremy Copp, ONELAN CEO told us, “This relocation marks a significant step in ONELAN’s 20-year history. Whilst not moving far from our Henley-on-Thames origins, our investment in the new facility will help cement our position as one of the industry’s leading providers, while giving us the capacity to support our long-term growth plans”.

We are told that the new facilities offer ONELAN the opportunity to further expand their international operations, grow their in-house product development teams and better serve their extensive customer base through the refurbished office space that is designed to additionally accommodate software development, manufacturing, warehousing, sales, marketing and finance functions.

ONELAN will be in its new offices as from June 16, 2017. The new address is: Bryants Farm, Kiln Road, Dunsden. Reading, RG4 9PB UK.