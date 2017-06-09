Andrew Neale

AV Jobs provide a highly specialist Recruitment Service for Audio Visual manufacturers, distributors and resellers.

They also work within the broadcast, events and unified communications industries providing quality and experienced staff at all levels – from board members through management, field service and sales, as well as on-site technical and sales people.

Their Consultants have experience within the AV industry and fully understand all areas from sales through system design and installation, hire and events, operations and service.

Here are this week’s selection of #AVjobs from them…

WEB MARKETING MANAGER AV VENDOR

Job Type Permanent Full Time

Location London & Home Counties

Area Berkshire, England Bucks, England Middlesex, England Surrey, England London South West, England Hertfordshire, UK

Job Sector Manager Manager – Marketing Marketing Marketing – Manager

Salary £40000 – £45000 Per Annum £45k p.a. doe plus excellent benefits

Currency GBP

Start Date ASAP

Advertiser AV Jobs

Job Ref AV16317

Job Type Permanent Full Time Location London & Home Counties Area Berkshire, England Bucks, England Middlesex, England Surrey, England London South West, England Hertfordshire, UK Job Sector Manager Manager – Marketing Marketing Marketing – Manager Salary £40000 – £45000 Per Annum £45k p.a. doe plus excellent benefits Currency GBP Start Date ASAP Advertiser AV Jobs Job Ref AV16317 BI-LINGUAL (FRENCH) TECHNICAL SALESPERSON

Job Type Permanent Full Time

Location London & Home Counties

Area Berkshire, England Bucks, England Hertfordshire, UK Middlesex, England Surrey, England City of London, England London South East, England London South West, England London North , England London North West, England

Job Sector Sales Sales – Audio Visual Sales – Collaborative Technology Sales – European Sales – Unified Communications Sales – Channel – vendor Sales – Business Development Sales – Field Sales

Salary £35000 – £50000 Per Annum £35k basic £50k OTE plus car allowance

Currency GBP

Start Date ASAP

Advertiser AV Jobs

Job Ref AV14617

Job Type Permanent Full Time Location London & Home Counties Area Berkshire, England Bucks, England Hertfordshire, UK Middlesex, England Surrey, England City of London, England London South East, England London South West, England London North , England London North West, England Job Sector Sales Sales – Audio Visual Sales – Collaborative Technology Sales – European Sales – Unified Communications Sales – Channel – vendor Sales – Business Development Sales – Field Sales Salary £35000 – £50000 Per Annum £35k basic £50k OTE plus car allowance Currency GBP Start Date ASAP Advertiser AV Jobs Job Ref AV14617 AUDIO VISUAL OPERATIONS MANAGER

Job Type Temporary / Contract

Location Paris, France

Area France, Europe

Job Sector Engineer Engineer – Audio Visual Manager Manager – Operations

Salary £30 – £35 Per Hour

Currency GBP

Start Date ASAP

Advertiser AV Jobs

Job Ref AV14717