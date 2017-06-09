« ONELAN Appointed @NEC_Display Strategic Software Integration Partner
 

This Week’s #AVJobs

Andrew Neale

AV Jobs provide a highly specialist Recruitment Service for Audio Visual manufacturers, distributors and resellers.

They also work within the broadcast, events and unified communications industries providing quality and experienced staff at all levels – from board members through management, field service and sales, as well as on-site technical and sales people.

Their Consultants have experience within the AV industry and fully understand all areas from sales through system design and installation, hire and events, operations and service.

Here are this week’s selection of #AVjobs from them…

  • WEB MARKETING MANAGER AV VENDOR
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location London & Home Counties
    Area Berkshire, England Bucks, England Middlesex, England Surrey, England London South West, England Hertfordshire, UK
    Job Sector Manager Manager – Marketing Marketing Marketing – Manager
    Salary £40000 – £45000 Per Annum £45k p.a. doe plus excellent benefits
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV16317
  • BI-LINGUAL (FRENCH) TECHNICAL SALESPERSON
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location London & Home Counties
    Area Berkshire, England Bucks, England Hertfordshire, UK Middlesex, England Surrey, England City of London, England London South East, England London South West, England London North , England London North West, England
    Job Sector Sales Sales – Audio Visual Sales – Collaborative Technology Sales – European Sales – Unified Communications Sales – Channel – vendor Sales – Business Development Sales – Field Sales
    Salary £35000 – £50000 Per Annum £35k basic £50k OTE plus car allowance
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV14617
  • AUDIO VISUAL OPERATIONS MANAGER
    Job Type Temporary / Contract
    Location Paris, France
    Area France, Europe
    Job Sector Engineer Engineer – Audio Visual Manager Manager – Operations
    Salary £30 – £35 Per Hour
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV14717

