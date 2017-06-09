Maddie Cotterill

We understand that Forrest Media has recently restructured its sales operation.

Sarah O’Sullivan has been promoted to the role of Sales Director. Those who know her will know that she has very successfully led the sales charge from the London office during the past four years and has forged excellent relationships with their specialist partners, media agencies and clients. Sarah has played a fundamental role in developing Forrest’s sales and marketing strategy during what has been an intensive digital development period for the business and has ensured that all new Forrest digital locations have been launched successfully into the market place.

As the Forrest Media business continues to expand, Forrest have also announced that James Marden will be joining Sarah in the London office on August 29, 2017 in the newly created position of National Sales Manager, who he will help to drive and promote the Forrest portfolio across the industry. James has spent almost 12 years at Clear Channel, most notably as Head of Trading on the Storm business. He brings with him extensive experience of Premium Large Format and he previously held positions at Maiden/ Titan and the former Poster Specialist, Blade/ Helix.

Forrest Group’s entire media portfolio makes them the largest private owner of freehold advertising sites in the UK.