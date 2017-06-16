Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

ONELAN has appointed Irene Chow as VP Channel Sales North America,

Irene joins ONELAN with a strong background in product marketing and business development, with the last 13 years focused on developing and managing digital signage businesses, first at Ingram Micro, acquired by mega conglomerate HNA Group in 2016, and most recently at Toshiba America Business Solutions.

Hugh Coghill-Smith, ONELAN Chief Commercial Officer told us “We’re delighted to bring Irene into our team at this pivotal time. As part of our ongoing strategy for North American expansion, her experience and knowledge will be invaluable in helping us to better serve and understand our customer needs.”

Irene has an MBA from Pepperdine University’s Graziadio School of Business and a BA in Psychology from the University of California, Irvine. She is a resident of Carlsbad, CA.